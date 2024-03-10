Here’s how you can pick the name of a baby rhino at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta is asking for help naming its new baby rhino.

Kiazi, the zoo’s southern white rhino gave birth to this female baby rhino on Christmas Eve 2023.

In the spirit of March Madness, the zoo has decided it would create a bracket to help determine what her name will be.

The zoo’s care team is going to submit nine names and leave another seven names open to submissions.

Submissions will remain open through Sunday and voting will open on March 20.

You can submit a name for the rhino here.

