Braves launch best local bar contest, looking for best across the south

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are asking fans to nominate their favorite bar across the southern states.
Bars across Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina are all eligible.
Whichever bar wins will receive a watch party hosted by the Braves this season along with a neon sign that reads ‘Best Bar in Braves Country.’
All finalists will receive a ‘We Are Braves Country’ neon sign with the outline of their state.
You can submit your favorite bar at Braves.com/BestBar.
Fan submissions will close on Wednesday. Fans will then be able to vote for the finalists between March 25 and 27, with the winner being announced on Opening Day.
