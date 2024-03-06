Oscars 2024: When, where and how to watch, what movies are nominated

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood is gearing up for the 96th Academy Awards, where Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” leads the pack.

Sunday begins with the Oscars at a new time followed by “Abbott Elementary” and WSB Tonight with Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez, Channel 2′s Wendy Corona and Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Here is your complete guide to the Oscars.

When is the Oscars 2024?

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year’s ceremony, will emcee for the fourth time.

What time is the Oscars 2024? How can I watch?

The Oscars will air on Channel 2 in a new time slot at 7 p.m. Red carpet coverage begins Sunday afternoon.

Here is the schedule of events:

1 PM: Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet. A special sneak peek of the 2024 Academy Awards and its top nominees.

Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet. A special sneak peek of the 2024 Academy Awards and its top nominees. 5 PM: Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. 5:30 PM: On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show

On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show 6 PM: ABC News World Tonight

ABC News World Tonight 7 PM: Oscars 2024. The top movies of the past year are honored at the 96th annual Academy Awards

Oscars 2024. The top movies of the past year are honored at the 96th annual Academy Awards 10:30 PM: Abbott Elementary. The school organizes a special event after Abbott Elementary is declared a historical landmark in the city of Philadelphia, which delights Ava and Janine.

Abbott Elementary. The school organizes a special event after Abbott Elementary is declared a historical landmark in the city of Philadelphia, which delights Ava and Janine. 11:00 PM: WSB Tonight with Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez, Channel 2′s Wendy Corona and Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz

WSB Tonight with Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez, Channel 2′s Wendy Corona and Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz 11:35 PM: Sports Zone Sunday with Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo

Oscars 2024 Nominations

Here are the Best Picture nominees: “American Fiction”; “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “Poor Things”; and “The Zone of Interest.”

“Oppenheimer” leads the pack with 13 nominations followed by “Poor Things” with 11 nominations and “Barbie” with eight nominations.

Make your Oscars 2024 winner predictions here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 41 Best Picture nominee "American Fiction" (EPK.TV)

Oscars 2024 Performers

Yes, the Oscars will be Kenough. Ryan Gosling is set to perform “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.” Billie Eilish will also perform “What I Was Made For” power ballad from “Barbie.”

The other nominated songs include Diane Warren’s “The Fire Inside,” from “Flamin’ Hot,” to be performed by Becky G, " Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson’s “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony,” and Scott George’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Oscars 2024 Presenters

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 51 Oscars Who will present this year's Oscars? (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

MORE OSCARS 2024

©2023 Cox Media Group