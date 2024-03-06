Oscars 2024: Play along with WSB Tonight team and make your picks for Best Picture, other top awards

LOS ANGELES — It’s almost time for Hollywood’s biggest night!

The 2024 Oscars airs this Sunday on WSB-TV at a new, special time 7 p.m. eastern. After Best Picture is announced and a new “Abbott Elementary” episode airs, tune in for WSB Tonight with Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez, Channel 2′s Wendy Corona and Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Before the Oscars on Sunday, don’t forget to fill out your predictions. ABC’s Oscars Pick’em Games allows fans to make their predictions and a chance to win some awesome prizes.

Think you have what it takes? Click here to join the group here, make your picks and watch along with the WSB Tonight team as the winners are announced.

Here’s how to play ABC’s Oscars Pick ‘Em

Step 1 - Make Picks

Whether you’re a movie savant or trying something new, Oscars® Pick’em is easy to play. We ask you questions about the 96th Academy Awards®, you pick the winners. Each matchup will have between two and 10 answer choices. Correct answers are worth 10 points. The matchups are subject to change. Be sure to check your picks before they lock (lock time is indicated on each matchup card).

Step 2 - Play with Friends

Once you click “Submit Your Picks” a message will appear. From there you can join the WSB-TV group. If you closed that message you can still do either by heading over to the “Groups” tab. Inviting your friends to these groups is also easy to do on your computer, tablet or mobile device using “copy link”.

Step 3 - Check Your Scores

When a matchup goes final, assuming you made the pick, you’ll either get it correct (10 points), incorrect (0 points) or there will be a push where no points are awarded because the matchup was cancelled. Your groups and the leaderboard will update as the matchups are scored. One more thing: there’s no need to reload the page as the “Make Picks” tab will auto-refresh.

What can you win?

ABC is awarding a grand prize trip for two to Los Angeles for the 2025 Oscars® Watch Party at the 97th Academy Awards® and $5,000! Ten first prize winners will receive an Oscar® Prize Pack! No purchase or payment necessary to enter or win. See complete rules here for details and eligibility.

