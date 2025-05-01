May is National Bike Month, AAA has wants more to ‘pedal with passion’ and safety

ATLANTA — May is official National Bike Month and AAA wants to use the occasion to emphasize being safe on the road.

There are plenty of reasons to go cycling instead of driving, like benefits for the environment or improving your health.

Still, it’s important that drivers and bike riders share the road safely.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

"Whether we pedal with passion or drive with purpose, it’s important for cyclists and drivers to share the road,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said. “Sticking to a few simple safety tips can keep everyone alive, making our roads safe for all.”

Data shared by AAA from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that in 2023, more than 1,160 cyclists were killed in traffic crashes and almost 50,000 were injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

AAA provided the following recommendations to help stay safe on the road whether you’re biking or driving.

For bike riders:

Wear a Helmet. When worn correctly, helmets are up to 85 percent effective in protecting the head and brain in the event of a crash.

When worn correctly, helmets are up to 85 percent effective in protecting the head and brain in the event of a crash. Follow the Rules of the Road. Obey traffic signals, signs, and lane markings. Ride on the right side of the road, never against traffic.

Obey traffic signals, signs, and lane markings. Ride on the right side of the road, never against traffic. Be Visible. Ride where drivers can see you. Do not ride on the sidewalk. Wear bright colors during the day, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use head and taillights at night.

Ride where drivers can see you. Do not ride on the sidewalk. Wear bright colors during the day, reflective gear in low light conditions, and use head and taillights at night. Make Safe Choices. Do not wear headphones while riding. Keep both hands on the handlebars, except when signaling, and both feet on the pedals.

Do not wear headphones while riding. Keep both hands on the handlebars, except when signaling, and both feet on the pedals. Watch for Pedestrians. Pass pedestrians carefully by announcing “on your left” or “passing on your left” or using a bell.

For drivers:

Stay Alert. Always scan ahead, center, left, and right for bicyclists, especially at intersections and during turns.

Always scan ahead, center, left, and right for bicyclists, especially at intersections and during turns. Give Space. Allow at least three feet of clearance when passing a bicyclist.

Allow at least three feet of clearance when passing a bicyclist. Be Patient. Avoid honking or aggressive driving near cyclists. Remember, they have the same rights to the road as vehicles.

Avoid honking or aggressive driving near cyclists. Remember, they have the same rights to the road as vehicles. Be Cautious Near Children on Bikes. They are often unsteady and unpredictable.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group