MATTIE’S CALL: 74-year-old Atlanta man with dementia reported missing

Bill Harper, 74, was last seen by his daughter Friday night.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a 74-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Bill Harper was last seen by his daughter Gloria Simmons at about 7 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Amber Place NW.

Harper is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, blue jogging pants and black slides, which are a kind of an open-toed shoe similar to flip-flops.

Simmons said he has been found at area hospitals in the past.

Police urge those with information about Harper’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the Atlanta PD Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

