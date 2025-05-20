MATTIE’S CALL: 74-year-old Atlanta man with dementia reported missing

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a 74-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.
Bill Harper was last seen by his daughter Gloria Simmons at about 7 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Amber Place NW.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms officially announces run for Georgia governor
- This metro Atlanta city is ranked No. 1 on new ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’ list
- GA student in ICE custody after a mistaken traffic stop to have immigration hearing
Harper is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, blue jogging pants and black slides, which are a kind of an open-toed shoe similar to flip-flops.
Simmons said he has been found at area hospitals in the past.
Police urge those with information about Harper’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the Atlanta PD Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group