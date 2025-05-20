MATTIE’S CALL: 74-year-old Atlanta man with dementia reported missing

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for a 74-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Bill Harper was last seen by his daughter Gloria Simmons at about 7 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Amber Place NW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Harper is 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, blue jogging pants and black slides, which are a kind of an open-toed shoe similar to flip-flops.

Simmons said he has been found at area hospitals in the past.

Police urge those with information about Harper’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the Atlanta PD Homicide/Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group