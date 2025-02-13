Mary Mac’s fully reopens almost a year after partial roof collapse

ATLANTA — An iconic Atlanta restaurant has fully reopened nearly one year after its roof partially collapsed.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce de Leon Ave reopened the Skyline Room and Ms. Ellen’s Room this week.

Part of the restaurant’s roof collapsed on March 6, 2024 during a period of heavy rain that moved through midtown Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News showed bricks, wood, insulation and glass scattered along the sidewalk outside the restaurant in the aftermath.

Mary Mac’s reopened two months later, but with limited space. Now, it’s back to full capacity.

“The Skyline Room and Ms. Ellen’s Room are essential parts of Mary Mac’s, as much as our delicious menu of authentic meatloaf, fried chicken, seafood, and other Southern favorites,” says Chad Reynolds, Mary Mac’s director of operations. “Just about every day, someone asks us when we will be open and shares memories of special occasions spent here, whether it’s wedding anniversaries, graduation dinners, or one of their favorite spots with out-of-town guests.”

The restaurant will celebrate the reopening by giving diners a free piece of peach cobbler from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room opened in 1945 and remains the quintessential eatery for Southern comfort food.

