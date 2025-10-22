MARTA’s Garnett Station rehabilitation project almost complete

ATLANTA — MARTA says construction at its Garnett Station is almost complete.

Crews began renovating the platform on Saturday, Sept. 13, replacing the original pavers. Work is scheduled to be completed on Sunday, Oct. 26, with service scheduled to resume the next day.

Garnett Station opened in 1981, and after more than 40 years of wear and tear, MARTA said immediate repairs were needed.

They say the new pavers are easier to clean, replace, and maintain long-term.

Riders have had to skip the station during the six-week project, as it was inaccessible due to the work.

The total budget for the Garnett Station rehabilitation is $9.9 million. MARTA says that by shutting down the station for the work, the project saved about 14 months of construction time and $5 million from the budget.

You can get more details on the project at MARTA’s website.

