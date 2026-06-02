MARTA postpones launch of new trains

ATLANTA — MARTA says new trains won’t be ready for launch later this week.

Earlier this year, MARTA announced new CQ400 railcars would replace its current fleet.

Originally planned for Thursday, MARTA officials announced that the trains won’t be ready to enter service.

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The new train cars were supposed to debut at a First Ride event for the public to get a firsthand look at them.

MARTA officials released a statement that read in part:

“The safety of our employees and riders is always our priority. We are committed to ensuring all testing and safety certifications are complete before the railcars begin serving riders.”

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These railcars, built by Swiss company Stadler, are called some of the most technologically advanced trains in the country and will feature open gangways, front- and center-facing seats and amenities such as charging stations and real-time service information.

The hope was to have many of the trains in service by the time the FIFA World Cup begins in Atlanta later this month.

It’s unclear when the railcars will officially be in service.

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