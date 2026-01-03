MARTA system upgrades includes new rail cars, rapid bus network ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will undergo a major transformation in 2026 with a series of upgrades aimed at enhancing safety, service reliability and improving the customer experience.

These upgrades represent a significant response to customer feedback and are part of MARTA’s broader initiative to modernize its services.

“This year is one of the most consequential and exciting in our history,” said Jonathan Hunt, interim general manager and CEO of MARTA. The planned enhancements include the introduction of new railcars, a contactless fare system and a revamped bus network, all set to be launched in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

MARTA is set to introduce the new CQ400 railcars, which will replace its legacy fleet. These railcars are touted as the most technologically advanced trains in the country and will feature open gangways, front- and center-facing seats and amenities such as charging stations and real-time service information. Testing of the new trains is currently underway, with multiple units expected to be operational by the start of the World Cup.

The Better Breeze payment system is being installed across MARTA. This new contactless payment option allows customers to use bank cards and mobile wallets at fare gates, improving convenience and reducing fare evasion. The transition period for customers to adapt to this system will occur from March 28 to May 2, during which both the old and new systems will be operational to ease the change.

MARTA will launch its NextGen Bus Network on April 18. This new bus service will provide increased frequency, offering 15-minute intervals to a larger portion of metro Atlanta residents. Additionally, MARTA Reach, a new on-demand transit service, will begin operations on March 7, covering 12 specific zones within the MARTA service area.

The Five Points Station is undergoing a significant rehabilitation project as part of a $1 billion systemwide upgrade program. Enhancements will result in safer and cleaner platforms, with work scheduled for completion before the World Cup. Renovations include new lighting and flooring, while the ongoing Five Points Transformation Project aims to improve overall facility aesthetics and functionality, ensuring that the station is ready for increased traffic during the World Cup.

The region’s first Bus Rapid Transit line will connect Downtown Atlanta to Summerhill and the Atlanta Beltline’s Southside Trail. MARTA said it’s dedicated to providing fast, reliable service in dedicated lanes with off-board payment and level boarding at front and rear doors.

MARTA said its World Cup readiness plan focuses on ensuring safe and clean operations throughout the tournament. This includes enhancements in wayfinding signage, multilingual messaging and increased staffing of safety personnel.

To prepare for the influx of international visitors, MARTA said it is committed to maintaining a welcoming atmosphere and providing reliable service during the monthlong event.

In addition to these physical upgrades, MARTA plans to roll out updated digital tools designed to enhance the customer experience. The agency’s website and mobile app will be overhauled to facilitate easier trip planning and provide real-time tracking for transit services, consolidating features from current applications into a single user-friendly interface.

