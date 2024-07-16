MARTA officer, driver hospitalized after early morning crash

ATLANTA — A MARTA police officer was injured early Tuesday morning after colliding with a car.

MARTA told Channel 2 Action News that at around 12:45 a.m., an officer responded to a call at Garnett Station in downtown Atlanta to back up another officer.

As the backup officer passed through the intersection of Lee Street and Whitehall Street, he collided with another car.

Both the officer and driver were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the officer or the victim were identified.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police for more information.

