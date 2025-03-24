MARTA delays closure of East Lake south entrance for pedestrian bridge replacement

ATLANTA — MARTA announced a delay on an upcoming construction project at the East Lake Station due to “unforeseen challenges.”

Originally, the East Lake Station’s south entrance was supposed to close for crews to replace the pedestrian bridge there, with the closure expected for Monday.

Now, the work has been postponed but a new date is not yet set.

MARTA said they will provide advance notice once a new date has been chosen.

Details on the challenges that caused the delay were not available.

