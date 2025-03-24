Georgia gas prices rise to almost $3 per gallon

ATLANTA — Prices at the pump for Georgia drivers are inching closer to $3 per gallon.

The latest check of statewide average gas prices from AAA showed most Georgians are paying about $2.94 per gallon for regular unleaded.

On Monday, AAA said the average price had gone up $0.05 per gallon, though it’s still $0.41 cheaper than the same time last year.

For now, the average driver will pay about $44.10 to fill up a 15-gallon gas tank with regular gasoline.

“Typically, gas prices drop if demand is low and crude oil is cheaper. Unfortunately, not this time,” Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said. “Some refineries are switching to summer blend gasoline, which works better in the heat and costs more to make. However, there is still good news. Georgia drivers are paying 18 cents less than the national average of $3.12.”

According to AAA, gasoline demand has gone down, with the Energy Information Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Energy, saying demand had decreased from 9.18 barrels daily to 8.81.

The total supply of gasoline in the United States had also fallen from 241.1 million barrels to 240.6 million, though gasoline production had risen to 9.6 million barrels per day.

In Georgia, the most expensive places to fill up your tank are Savannah at $2.98, Atlanta at $2.94 and Athens at $2.93 per gallon.

The cheapest places are Dalton at $2.77, Albany at $2.76 and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.68, according to AAA.

