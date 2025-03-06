MARTA to close south entrance of East Lake Station before end of March

ATLANTA — MARTA announced Thursday that just before the end of March, the East Lake Station’s south entrance would be closed.

Officials said the closure, which includes the south pedestrian bridge, bus loop and the south parking lot will start March 24 so crews can replace the bridge.

Additionally, MARTA said there will be several temporary road closures during the old bridge’s removal and the installation of its replacement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The new bridge will include upgraded ramps for the disabled, fresh paint and enhanced curb and gutter features.

“MARTA will provide advance notice through signage and other communications to ensure minimal disruption,” officials said.

A reopening time or date was not provided.

Here’s what the transit agency said riders should know:

Pedestrian Access: All customers must use the new north pedestrian bridge to reach Blue Line trains. The new elevator on the north side will be open before the south elevator closes.

All customers must use the new north pedestrian bridge to reach Blue Line trains. The new elevator on the north side will be open before the south elevator closes. Parking: The south lot will be closed. Customers may park in the north lot.

The south lot will be closed. Customers may park in the north lot. Bus Service: Bus routes 2, 19 and 34 will be rerouted to the north side. View updated route details at itsmarta.com.

Bus routes 2, 19 and 34 will be rerouted to the north side. View updated route details at itsmarta.com. Shuttle Service: A free shuttle will operate between the north and south lots during service hours for added convenience.

A free shuttle will operate between the north and south lots during service hours for added convenience. StationSoccer: The soccer pitches and parking on the north side will remain open.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group