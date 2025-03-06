Cherokee Co. high school runner hospitalized after getting hit in the head with disc

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Cherokee County track and field star was airlifted after he was injured playing a game of disc, according to a GoFundMe.

Over the weekend, Xander Garanzuay, a long-distance runner for Woodstock High School, was hit in the back of his head with a disc, a GoFundMe states.

Loved ones say Garanzuay fell unconscious and began seizing. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery.

There’s no word on his current condition.

This is the view of the life flight helicopter that took one of our own after he was hit in the head with a discus.... Posted by Woodstock High School Cross Country on Sunday, March 2, 2025

Garanzuay’s loved ones are asking those who can to contribute to the GoFundMe to help offset medical costs.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cherokee County School District for more details but have not yet heard back.

