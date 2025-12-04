MARTA to buy 30 new buses after receiving federal funding award

ATLANTA — MARTA and the Federal Transit Administration announced the Atlanta-based transport agency will buy 30 new buses thanks to a new funding award.

The FTA said they awarded $27.3 million to transit projects in Georgia, split between MARTA and Cobb County’s BeepAVSolutions.

The bulk of the funding award will go to MARTA, which is getting $20.7 million to buy 30 American-made buses to replace fleet vehicles that are at the “end of their useful life.”

The remaining $6.6 million from the award will go to Cobb to replace some of their bus fleet with autonomous vehicles, according to the FTA.

In an accompanying statement, MARTA officials said the award meant “Georgia transit is moving forward!”

The announcement came the as MARTA rolls out signage for the launch of their upcoming NextGen Bus Network in 2026.

Over the next few months, MARTA will update signage and route information for the new bus system, which also includes an Uber and Lyft-style rideshare option in certain parts of the metro.

