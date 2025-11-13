EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta’s mayor makes MARTA expansion to Cobb, Gwinnett priority in new term

ATLANTA — Newly re-elected Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens aims to expand MARTA into Cobb and Gwinnett counties as part of his second term agenda.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot, Dickens outlined his vision for expanding the region of the transit authority.

“Now, it’s time to go kind of regional,” Dickens said, highlighting the shift in public concern from crime to transportation issues.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dickens acknowledged the challenges of convincing Cobb and Gwinnett voters, who have historically rejected MARTA expansion. But he expressed optimism about changing perceptions by demonstrating MARTA’s safety and reliability.

Dickens won a landslide victory in the Nov. 4 election, and he feels he has the mandate to carry out his ambitious plans in the next four years.

“I’m so grateful that, you know, 85% of Atlantans said you’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

He said he is also committed to addressing affordable housing, reducing homelessness, and improving youth graduation rates while maintaining public safety.

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta stepped up to help people during shutdown, mayor says

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group