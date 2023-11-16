MARTA bus hits, kills pedestrian on scooter in midtown, officials say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after officials say he was hit by a MARTA bus.

MARTA officials told Channel 2 Action News around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, a MARTA bus was entering the bus loop at Arts Center Station when the driver hit a person on a scooter.

Authorities confirmed that the person on the scooter had died.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

MARTA has closed the bus loop as authorities investigate the scene.

While the loop is closed, buses will be redirected to a nearby bus stop on 15th Street. Rail service at Arts Center is not affected.

The accident remains under investigation.

