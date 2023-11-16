Local

2 officers, several civilians arrested at Georgia state prisons for contraband, GDC announces

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GEORGIA — The Georgia Department of Corrections announced their staff’s battle against contraband inside and outside of state prisons had led to multiple arrests in November.

In a graphic shared by GDC, nine individuals who were arrested for attempts to smuggle contraband into state facilities were shown.

Arrests were dated between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12.

Items identified as contraband by GDC were drugs, electronics and phones.

Across five state prisons, GDC said two officers and multiple civilians were arrested.

The following individuals were arrested:

  • Officer Jaylin Lane at Lee State Prison
  • Anthony Riley at Wilcox State Prison
  • Dontacius Patrick at Dooly State Prison
  • Solomon Thompkins at Dooly State Prison
  • Travis Short at Baldwin State Prison
  • Devonta Strickland at Baldwin State Prison
  • Officer Rosario Dawson at Augusta State Medical Prison

Rosario was found with a bundle of tobacco on her person, while in Milledgeville, Short and Strickland were found with a variety of phones, chargers, cords, earbuds, rolling paper and tobacco.

At Dooly, officers from the GDC K9 Unit made a traffic stop and found Patrick and Thompkins with drones, tobacco, marijuana, guns and cellphones.

In Calhoun County, officers with the K9 Unit found Franklin with a duffle bag full of tobacco, marijuana, cell phones, charging blocks, cords, earbuds, lighters and packs of cigarettes.

Riley was found in Abbeville with a drone, thousands of grams of tobacco, multiple phones, lighters, earbuds and rolling papers.

Lane was found with a sealed bag of marijuana taped to his body at Lee State Prison.

Between the various enforcement actions, GDC seized these items across the following locations.

In Milledgeville at Baldwin State Prison:

  • 9 touch screen cellphones
  • 4 flip phones
  • 3 charging cords
  • 10 charging blocks
  • 11 USB cords
  • 1 pair of earbuds
  • 2 packs of Rolling Paper
  • 794 grams of Tobacco

In Houston County at Dooly State Prison

  • 2 drones
  • 1 drone controller
  • 394 grams of Tobacco
  • 1457 grams of marijuana
  • 2 guns
  • 3 cell phones

In Calhoun County at Calhoun State Prison:

  • 5,115 grams of Tobacco
  • 874 grams of marijuana
  • 7 cell phones
  • 3 charging blocks
  • 29 charging cords
  • 15 earbuds
  • 73 lighters
  • 19 packs of cigarettes

In Abbeville at Wilcox State Prison:

  • 1 drone
  • 3,767 grams of Tobacco
  • 4 cell phones
  • 2 chargers
  • 4 earbuds
  • 10 lighters
  • 6 rolling papers

