MARTA awards contract for redesigned app, website

ATLANTA — MARTA Board of Directors has awarded a contract to digital solutions firm Reflexions for the redevelopment of the MARTA website and On the Go app.

The decision, announced Thursday, aims to streamline and enhance the digital experience for MARTA customers by integrating the features of four existing apps into a single platform.

“MARTA On the Go is an important part of our customers’ daily commute,” said David Emory, senior director of customer technology. “By integrating everything into one app and launching a new website, we’re creating a seamless, user-friendly experience that reflects our commitment to our customers.”

Reflexions is also tasked with ensuring a consistent and modern digital experience across all platforms by creating a new MARTA website.

The new app will combine rider information and trip planning, Breeze mobile payment, incident reporting through See & Say, and on-demand booking and tracking into one unified platform.

This upgrade is expected to improve service reliability by providing better information to customers and enhancing safety and cleanliness through improved reporting and alerts.

