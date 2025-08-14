MARTA’s Garnett Station to close next month for needed renovations

ATLANTA — MARTA trains will temporarily skip Garnett Station from Sept. 13 to Oct. 26 to allow for platform renovations.

During this period, rail service on the Red and Gold Lines will continue as scheduled, but trains will not stop at Garnett Station.

Passengers can use a complimentary bus shuttle running between Garnett and Five Points Station, or access train services at nearby Five Points or West End stations.

The renovation project involves replacing the 40-year-old platform pavers, which have become cracked and missing, creating trip hazards.

The new pavers will be easier to clean and replace in the future.

Additional work includes repairing staircases, replacing worn windscreens to improve visibility and natural lighting, heavy cleaning, pressure-washing, and applying a graffiti-resistant coating to concrete surfaces.

This project is part of MARTA’s multi-year, approximately $1 billion Station Rehabilitation Program aimed at enhancing safety and aesthetics at all 38 rail stations.

The decision to temporarily skip Garnett Station is similar to the approach taken during the Brookhaven Station renovations last fall, which helped ensure safety and reduced construction timelines and costs.

The Garnett Station renovations are expected to improve safety and accessibility for passengers, contributing to MARTA’s broader efforts to enhance its infrastructure across Atlanta.

