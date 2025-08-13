Atlanta BeltLine proposes new plan that includes light rail again

ATLANTA — A new plan to complete the Atlanta BeltLine includes a proposal to add light rail along a significant segment, with an estimated cost of $3.5 billion.

The proposed light rail would run along a five-and-a-half-mile segment in the northwest quadrant of the BeltLine, from Bankhead to Lindbergh, following the CSX rail line.

This plan, however, does not include the cost of MARTA stations along the Beltline.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea to lift some of the traffic, improve infrastructure, and Atlanta is still growing, adding support that takes some cars off the street,” said Vera, a Beltline visitor.

Jonathan Smith, another BeltLine visitor, expressed concerns.

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea. I mean, this is more pedestrian and people on bicycles. It’s already congested,” he said.

The plan also calls for extending the streetcar to connect with the BeltLine and adding more light rail near the Krog Street Tunnel.

MARTA engineers are expected to make a final recommendation this winter.

As Atlanta continues to grow, the proposed light rail addition to the BeltLine could significantly impact the city’s infrastructure and traffic patterns, pending a final recommendation from MARTA engineers.,

