New segment of Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail opens today

A new segment of the Atlanta Beltline opens on Monday with a huge portion of the Westside Trail now completed.

City of Atlanta and Atlanta Beltline officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. at Washington Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The concrete is poured, the lights are on and the path is laid out for the Westside Trail Segment 4.

The 1.3 mile section now connects neighborhoods from Lena Street north to Law Street to the Westside Beltline Connector and Westside Trail Segment 3. It’s the longest continuous trail section on the Atlanta Beltline to date.

The Southside Trail is still under construction. Walkers, runners and bikers are hoping for the same progress moving forward.

Last week, Atlanta Beltline Inc. approved a $242 million budget for 2026 with the goal of being ready for next summer’s FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group