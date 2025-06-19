Atlanta BeltLine pushing to get as much of it done as possible ahead of 2026 World Cup games

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine just passed a $242 million budget as it hopes to accelerate its work ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The news comes as the Southside beltline still needs some major construction work.

That’s good news for Mike Trettel. He’s lived in the area for seven years and doesn’t like the progress he’s seen.

“The speed at which it’s going is pretty disappointing. Maybe turn that to very disappointing,” Trettel said.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. said it’s moving forward with its new fiscal year 2026 budget, $242 million. Most of that is from a tax allocation district, a special service district, philanthropic support and federal grants.

This is how it’s divided up its needs moving forward:

$99 million for trail design and construction.

$41 million for affordable housing along the trail.

$56 million to acquire key pieces of real estate.

$11 million for economic development

Nearly $9 million for transit.

Chloe Buben enjoys the BeltLine, even though she can’t quite run on the southern section of it yet.

“I like that it’s a good running area. I like running along it. It’s really pretty. It seems safe,” she told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. said it wants to try and do as much as it can in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Trettel, he said the time for trying has passed. He needs to see some results.

“I believe it would be good news if the word ‘try’ gets out of there. You need to actually have some progress,” Trettel said.

They’re hoping to have all 22 miles of the BeltLine trail ready to go within the next five years.

