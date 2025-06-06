Atlanta Beltline approves pilot program for autonomous shuttles

ATLANTA — If you live or work on Atlanta’s westside, you may soon see more driverless vehicles.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Region Transit-Link Authority unanimously approved a pilot program for autonomous shuttles to connect to the Atlanta Beltline.

Florida based Beep will operate the four autonomous shuttles.

“When we set out to build the Beltline, one of our goals was to create a more connected Atlanta. Today’s Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority approval for an innovative pilot project with Beep will help do just that,” the Atlanta Beltline said in a statement.

The autonomous shuttles will connect MARTA’s West End station to the Beltline.

The route will include the Atlanta University Center and the Lee and White Entertainment District, which is next to the Westside Trail.

The pilot program was approved for a year.

