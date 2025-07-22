Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘the base will turn’ if Trump doesn’t release Epstein files

ATLANTA — Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a warning if President Donald Trump and his administration don’t release the Epstein files: “The base will turn, and there’s no going back.”

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, has been calling for the release of the files in the case since the beginning of her political run. She and is joined by a growing number of not only Republicans, but Democrats as well, demanding for the files to be released.

If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People.



If not.



The base will turn and there’s no going back.



Dangling bits of… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 21, 2025

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene said, “Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else.”

During a press gaggle with reporters on Tuesday, Greene called for transparency.

“The American people really want to see transparency. It’s become one of those basically fractures that is too big to ignore,” Greene said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson sent members of Congress home early on Tuesday for a month-long break. This is after the week’s legislative agenda was upended by Republican members who are clamoring for a vote to have the files released.

Johnson said Tuesday morning that he wants to give the White House “space” to release the Epstein information on its own, despite the bipartisan push for legislation that aims to force the release of more documents.

This comes as the Department of Justice said it wants to interview Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, a senior official said Tuesday. She was convicted of helping the financier sexually abuse underage girls and is now serving a lengthy prison sentence.

If Maxwell “has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a post on X, adding that President Donald Trump ”has told us to release all credible evidence.” A lawyer for Maxwell confirmed there were discussions with the government.

Maxwell, who in 2022 was sentenced to 20 years in prison, is part of an ongoing Justice Department effort to cast itself as transparent. The effort follows fierce backlash from parts of Trump’s base over an earlier refusal to release additional records in the Epstein investigation.

As part of that effort, the Justice Department, acting at the direction of Trump, last week asked a court to unseal grand jury transcripts from the case.

Epstein, who killed himself in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, exploiting vulnerable girls as young as 14, authorities say. He couldn’t have done so without the help of Maxwell, his longtime companion, prosecutors say.

The Justice Department had said in a two-page memo this month that it had not uncovered evidence to charge anyone else in connection with Epstein’s abuse. But Blanche said in his social media post that the Justice Department “does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead.”

He said in his post that, at the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, he has “communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department.” He said he anticipated meeting with Maxwell in the coming days.

A lawyer for Maxwell, David Oscar Markus, said Tuesday in a statement: “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Two judges who will decide whether to release the grand jury transcripts, Paul Engelmayer and Richard Berman, noted in nearly identical orders Tuesday that the records can be made public only under special circumstances. They said the Justice Department hadn’t provided them with enough information.

They gave the government until July 29 to explain why it wants the transcripts released and describe how much of the information has previously been made public. They also want to hear from Epstein’s victims and from Maxwell by Aug. 5 as to whether they oppose or support disclosure of the records.

