Man who sexually assaulted sex worker was arrested wearing shoes he stole from victim

Channel 2 Action News is getting the inside story from prosecutors about working on a conviction for a man who sexually assaulted a sex worker.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned that the victim helped investigators track down her attacker.

Fulton County Deputy District attorneys Kelcee Jones-Connor and Siri Patel indicated the victim used a cash app transaction forced at gunpoint, a post on social media, the Find My iPhone feature and even a description of the shoes stolen by the man who brutally sexually assaulted her to help East Point police find him

“She hunted down the defendant,” Jones-Connor said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the case for which Javon Christian got life after a conviction for aggravated sodomy, armed robbery and other charges, involved a victim living a life prosecutors knew might’ve been a tough sell for some people in which the victim was a transgender sex worker.

“We’re not in this office endorsing sex work. There are so many dangers to being a sex worker both to your personal safety as well as the safety of the community both because of disease and everything else that can occur as a result,” Willis said. “We don’t believe that the remedy to that is they can be sexually assaulted without consequence. It shows society that all victims matter.”

Patel said Christian arrived at the sex worker’s room after arranging to meet her for her services.

“Upon looking at him, she said that she was refusing to provide services because she saw that he had a gun in his waistband and that she felt that he did not have the right hygiene, he was dirty. So she tells him to leave, however, the defendant got angry, pulled out a gun, pointed it at her head. At that point he forces her to send him a cash app of $100,” Patel said.

She said Christian sexually assaulted his victim at gunpoint for roughly two hours, then robbed her of her Air Force One shoes, a phone and more.

“The cash app that was forcibly sent to the defendant tied directly to his full name, Javon Christian,” Jones-Connor said. “The victim was able to do a Google search. She found a photo that showed the very distinctive star tattoo on his cheek. She made an X post. She posted his picture, his name.”

Jones-Connor said someone saw the post and messaged that Christian hung out at a Fulton County library branch and then the victim used Find My iPhone to track her stolen phone to that branch.

“They found him there distinctively with that star tattoo and in a pair of Air Force Ones and light blue socks which fit the description of the shoes he had stolen from her and the socks he was wearing as he assaulted her for hours,” Jones-Connor said.

“He was wearing her shoes when he was arrested?” Winne asked Jones-Connor.

“Yes,” Jones-Connor said.

A spokesman said the public defender who represented Christian had no comment but a motion for a new trial has been filed and an appeal is forthcoming.

Patel said after the conviction, jurors said they found the victim’s testimony compelling and credible.

Willis said the sentence shows society that all victims matter.

