Man steals large amount of cash from SUV while security officers service ATM

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who broke into a vehicle and stole a large amount of money.

On Feb. 26, two security officers servicing an ATM at 101 Marietta Street NW had the money stolen from their SUV.

Police said the suspect was traveling in a GMC Acadia.

He is approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, and was wearing a gray or light green hoodie, light-colored blue jeans, and possibly black shoes.

If you have information about him, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (#738477).

