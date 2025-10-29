Man shot while trying to sell water off I-75 ramp, police say

ATLANTA — A 32-year-old man is recovering after police said he was shot while trying to sell water Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Atlanta officers responded to a person shot call near Cleveland Avenue SW and the Interstate 75 northbound Expressway SW.

When they arrived, police found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left arm. APD said he was alert, conscious and breathing and checked out by first responders.

Investigations said the man, who was selling water, got into an argument with an unidentified suspect, which led to gunfire.

Investigators from the Aggravated Assault Unit are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The suspect’s identity remains unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

