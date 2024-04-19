Man shot several times after pulling out pipe during fight, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering after being shot several times on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a convenience store on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW just after 2 p.m. in reference to a man being shot.

When they got there, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on his current condition.

Investigators say he got into an argument with the suspect. They say at some point, the victim may have pulled out a pipe.

Detectives say that’s when he was shot.

A possible suspect was detained in the area, but police have not identified the suspect or confirmed if he was arrested.

