Man shot in midtown parking deck after confronting suspects breaking into his car, APD says

ATLANTA — Police are searching for two suspects after officials say they shot a man while trying to steal his car.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a person shot at an apartment complex on Juniper Street NE.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he is stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was walking to his car in the building’s parking garage when he caught two men breaking into his car. When he went to confront the suspects, he was shot.

No one has been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

