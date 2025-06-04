Man shot, killed by neighbor in Southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting after they say a man shot and killed his neighbor.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to 958 Dewey Street SW and found a man in his mid-30s lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting suspect was the man’s neighbor. The suspect’s grandson was the one who called 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smith said the suspect and the victim were drinking alcohol and got into an argument, which escalated into the shooting.

Both the grandson and the grandfather were taken back to police headquarters for questioning.

Their investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group