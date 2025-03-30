Man shot, killed by his sister in Southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Sunday afternoon in Southwest Atlanta.

Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 110 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW.

When they arrived, they found a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Andrew Smith, the shooter was the victim’s sister.

She was taken to Atlanta police headquarters for questioning.

Police have not yet identified the victim or the shooter.

