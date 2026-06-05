2 charged in Georgia drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that left one person injured, according to police.

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The shooting happened around 1:43 a.m. on June 1 in the 5200 block of Hamilton Road in Columbus. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Police announced the arrests of Ronald Forsyth and Reality Forsyth in connection with the case.

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Ronald Forsyth faces charges of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reality Forsyth has been charged with drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.

Police said the investigation remains active and more arrests are pending.

Information about the victim’s condition has not been released.

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