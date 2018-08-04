  • Man shot in his abdomen several times in SW Atlanta, police say

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot multiple times in the abdomen Friday night in southwest Atlanta.

    Police told Channel 2 Action News the person was shot on the 1100 block of Ira Street. Police say teh man was shot multiple times in the upper body.

    He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition. 

    Investigators say they believe the shooting happened at the victim's house on Roy Street. After being shot, the victim ran to Ira street where police were called.

    Police are looking into whether the shooting is drug related. The investigation is ongoing.

