Man shot dead near Mercedes-Benz Stadium days before Super Bowl LIII

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting a mile away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just days before the Super Bowl.
Neighbors are waking up to find a crime scene right outside their homes.
Atlanta police confirmed a man was shot to death in the 100 block of Troy Street early Friday morning.
Police investigating, after a person is found dead in NW Atlanta.
Homicide detectives are on the scene right now.
Police tell me a man was found shot to death on Troy St. in NW Atlanta.
