  • Man shot dead near Mercedes-Benz Stadium days before Super Bowl LIII

    By: Audrey Washington

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting a mile away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just days before the Super Bowl. 

    Neighbors are waking up to find a crime scene right outside their homes.

    Atlanta police confirmed a man was shot to death in the 100 block of Troy Street early Friday morning.

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington is at the scene talking to police.

     

     

