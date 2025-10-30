Man shot, killed during argument with his father at Buckhead apartments

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a father shot and killed his son in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that the son’s girlfriend called the father after the couple got into an argument.

The shooting happened outside the 55 Pharr apartments on Pharr Road in Buckhead around midnight.

“The father came over to try and de-escalate the situation. There appears to have been a dispute out in the parking lot which escalated to gunfire,” Atlanta Homicide Lt. Christopher Butler said.

Investigators said officers were inside the apartment talking to the woman when they heard gunshots in the parking lot.

They went outside and found the 32-year-old dead.

“I heard it. Almost sounded like 20 gunshots,” a neighbor told Moore.

Investigators said they are questioning the woman and her boyfriend’s father before deciding if anyone will face charges.

Police have not identified anyone in this case.

