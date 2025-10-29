11-year-old shot in DeKalb County home; mom says they were about to watch movie when gunfire started

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy was released from the hospital after being shot in the arm in his DeKalb County home.

The shooting occurred on High Trail Court on Tuesday, and approximately 30 rounds were fired at the house, many striking the garage door.

The boy’s mother, who asked to not be named, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims they were just sitting down in the downstairs apartment by the garage to watch a Halloween movie with others.

She described hearing what sounded like fireworks before realizing her son had been hit. The boy was treated at Arthur Blank Children’s Hospital and released around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“It’s concerning, it’s concerning,” said Iesha Weaver, a mother of a young child who lives two doors down. “She plays with them so she’s out here a lot. She plays with other kids in the neighborhood. So when something like this happens, it’s kind of like, I don’t want her to go back outside.”

Maurice, another neighbor, reported that four bullets hit his pickup truck, with one puncturing a front tire.

He was in his garage at the time of the shooting and described the gunfire as rapid, estimating about 30 shots were fired.

Police are actively investigating the incident but have not made any arrests.

The family said they don’t know why their home would be targeted. The mother expressed relief that her son is back home and doing well.

