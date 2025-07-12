Man seriously injured in shooting, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to 360 Decatur Street SE to a report of a shooting.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and buttocks.

The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, and police said he was seriously injured but was stable.

Detectives are at the scene gathering information.

Police said there is some potential video footage that they hope to be able to review to get a better idea of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group