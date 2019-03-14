Man has warning after he says he fell victim to kidnapping scam

ATLANTA - A metro family is warning others after they say they fell victim to a kidnapping scam.
The victim told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that he received a phone call from his sister’s phone number. When he answered, a man was on the line claiming he had kidnapped his sister.
The victim said he could hear crying in the background of the phone call and the “kidnapper” demanded $900 to be sent to him over the Venmo app.
After hanging up with the “kidnapper,” the man said he called his sister’s wife and she said everything was fine.
The man walks us through the upsetting ordeal and his warning to others, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
