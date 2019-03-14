Deputies searching for man, woman accused of peeping into people's homes

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they’re searching for two people who they say are prowling around a metro Atlanta neighborhood.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s office said they were alerted by neighbors about a man and a woman “wandering aimlessly” in the yards of people’s homes in the Jackson Farms area.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Henson said that one neighbor confronted the duo, but they ran into a nearby wooded area.
Deputies said they’ve been searching the area for the two, but haven’t found them.
We’re talking to deputies about the sinister actions these the suspects may be doing, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
