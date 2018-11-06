Man says car vanished after getting booted; Channel 2 tracks it down

ATLANTA - A Marine veteran told Channel 2 Action News that his car vanished after it got booted while he was visiting his mother's condo.
He filed a lawsuit that accuses Castle Parking Solutions and the Park Lane Condominium complex of theft.
"I was shocked, because I was told I was OK to be parked there. I didn't think it was going to be an issue," Gilberto Benard told Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland.
Benard said he'd been getting daily passes for the visitors lot, but that he'd have to see the manager about continuing to park there.
Benard claimed he'd been given permission to park until the manager became available.
"I actually left the car parked there and it got booted any ways," he said.
Benard said he was short on cash and the $75 daily boot fee continued to accrue while he tried to straighten out the mess.
The condo complex had the car towed and Bernard's lender repossessed it, citing a term in the contract that allowed the company to do so if ever the car wound up in a tow yard.
Strickland discovered Benard's 2013 Nissan Altima was sold at auction and purchased by a driver in Milledgeville.
"He did what any good son would do, and he was rewarded by having his vehicle stolen from him. This is theft at the end of the day,” attorney Matt Wetherington told Strickland.
Attorneys for the booting company and the condo complex each declined comment for this story.
