Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Buckhead apartment complex

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    ATLANTA - A person was rushed to a hospital after a shooting near an apartment complex on Buford Highway at Lenox Road, Atlanta police said.

    Atlanta police tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach officers arrived to find a man shot, possibly multiple times, on Lenox Road Monday morning.

    He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was conscious, alert and breathing at the time, police said.

    Witnesses at the scene tell police the victim and another man had been arguing prior to the shooting.

    They were both in an area of the woods nearby where homeless people are known to stay, police said.

    Most of northbound Buford Highway was blocked before Ga. 400. Triple Team Traffic is urging drivers to avoid the area.

