Man on the run after threatening smoke shop clerk, stealing from store, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a smoke shop and threatening someone with a gun.

Atlanta police said on Wednesday, officers received reports of an armed robbery at a smoke store on Piedmont Avenue NE.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the store clerk. According to the clerk, a man walked into the store with a handgun and went behind the counter.

The clerk told officers when the suspect went behind the counter, he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded he open the cash register.

Police determined that the suspect stole $566 from the register as well as several other items before leaving the store.

The suspect is described as wearing a red shirt, black jacket, black pants and red and black Jordans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

