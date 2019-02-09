Man rescued after he gets stuck inside chimney in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta fire crews worked to rescue a man in midtown Atlanta after they say he somehow got stuck inside a chimney.
Atlanta Fire Rescue said the man was stuck 10 to 15 feet inside the structure off 1140 Crescent Ave, which is near several popular restaurants including Tin Lizzy and South City Kitchen.
Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told Channel 2 Action News there are no apparent injuries. It is unclear at this time how the man got inside the chimney.
🚨 *Special Operation Incident* 1140 Crescent Ave, adult male stuck in chimney. 10-15 ft down. Squad 4 Heavy Rescue on scene.#AFRD pic.twitter.com/gFsrEEttiv— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 9, 2019
*Update* Male has been extricated from chimney at this time. pic.twitter.com/ZctWEqzkbJ— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 9, 2019
