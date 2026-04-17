Man points gun at firefighter’s face as crews respond to medical call

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says they responded to a medical call along the 700 block of University Avenue SW for a patient experiencing chest pain Thursday night.

During the response, crews say a man pointed a gun in the face of a firefighter.

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That prompted them to “shift to a safety posture” while Atlanta Police responded and secured the scene.

AFRD, SWAT, medics and multiple additional units also responded to support the incident.

APD took the suspect into custody, allowing crews to go back and assist the patient.

The patient was evaluated and received care.

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