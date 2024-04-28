Man killed in overnight shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead.

Police say just after 10 p.m., they responded to 2195 Ajax Drive in northwest Atlanta for a person shot call. When they arrived, police say they found a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man, according to police was not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

3 arrested after major drug bust linked to metro Atlanta shooting investigation





©2023 Cox Media Group