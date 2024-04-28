Man killed in overnight shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead.
Police say just after 10 p.m., they responded to 2195 Ajax Drive in northwest Atlanta for a person shot call. When they arrived, police say they found a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man, according to police was not alert, conscious, or breathing and was pronounced dead on scene.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man shot in head, another in private area after fight breaks out in northwest Atlanta: APD
- World’s largest bounce house comes to Gwinnett County
- Alleged Gwinnett ‘Peeping Tom’ caught looking into windows. Neighbor says he did it to them too
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group