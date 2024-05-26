Man injured during drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A 43-year-old man is hospitalized after Atlanta police say he was shot during a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday. Atlanta officers were called to a home on Nash Road.

When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area when he was shot by an unknown suspect in a moving vehicle.

The victim’s identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

