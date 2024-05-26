Dead man found inside car at Smyrna apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating the death of a man found inside a car at an apartment complex Saturday.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious incident at the Highlands of West Village Apartments and found a dead man inside a car.

The Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Police say it is too early to determine if foul play is a factor in his death.

