Man found shot at busy Atlanta gas station

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Shooting along Sidney Marcus Blvd. When officers arrived there, they found a man who had been shot along the side of the building. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a busy gas station.

Officers were called out to the QT at Adina Drive and Sidney Marcus Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived there, they found a man who had been shot along the side of the building.

